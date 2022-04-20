Permission Coin (ASK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $275,424.00

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $21.40 million and $275,424.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.80 or 0.07409071 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00039153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,227.31 or 0.99698500 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,152,399,488 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

