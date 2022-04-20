Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Position Raised by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,773 shares during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride comprises about 2.7% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.83. 1,049,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.