Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 36.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

