Piper Sandler Downgrades Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Underweight

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.30 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.50. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 33.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of CLB opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 201,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 106,302 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 249,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $8,194,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

