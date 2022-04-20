Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,644,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $5,594,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 22.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 104,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

