PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 57.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLDT by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on PLDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PHI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,308. PLDT has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.8117 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

