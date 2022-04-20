PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.

PNM opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PNM Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

