PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBTHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PointsBet in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PBTHF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. PointsBet has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $11.05.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

