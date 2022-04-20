Polkamarkets Price Hits $0.21 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and $2.50 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,250,168 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

