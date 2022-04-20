Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.75. Potbelly shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 13,979 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $189.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

