Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.97

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $0.99. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 12,552 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 15.93.

Professional Diversity Network ( NASDAQ:IPDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 126.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

