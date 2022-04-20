Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.48. 7,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 281,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXDX. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -8.42.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $152,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

