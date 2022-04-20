PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.03

PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PropertyGuru Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

