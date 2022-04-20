Provident Financial plc Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

FPLPY stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

