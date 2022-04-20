Provoco Token (VOCO) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Provoco Token (VOCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 0% against the dollar. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $19,992.56 and $55.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00104152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.