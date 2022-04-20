Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,689. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

