Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.2 days.

Pushpay stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Pushpay has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Get Pushpay alerts:

About Pushpay (Get Rating)

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.