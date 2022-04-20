Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.2 days.
Pushpay stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Pushpay has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.
About Pushpay (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pushpay (PHPYF)
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.