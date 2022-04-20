PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PVH by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

