Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AutoNation by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,294,550 shares in the company, valued at $923,878,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,294,550 shares in the company, valued at $959,011,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,046 shares of company stock worth $20,194,087 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.