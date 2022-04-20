Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,333 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.59% of Universal worth $48,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 209,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Co. has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

