Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

