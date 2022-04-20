QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 562,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,236 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $102,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.24. 194,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,380,480. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

