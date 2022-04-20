Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Up 11.7% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $25.56 million and $54,924.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.19 or 0.07439212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00270620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.89 or 0.00799668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00088316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.79 or 0.00644756 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00378578 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,177,546 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

