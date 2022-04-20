Quark Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Quark has a market cap of $1.73 million and $99,695.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,273,598 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

