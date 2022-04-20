RAI Finance (SOFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.47 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $29.47 million and approximately $980,103.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.46 or 0.07363203 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,178.42 or 0.99625066 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

