Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.68

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 63176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

