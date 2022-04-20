Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) were down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 39,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $182.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

