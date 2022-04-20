Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) were down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 39,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $182.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:RNGR)
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
