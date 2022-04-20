Raymond James Increases MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to C$29.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAG. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,376. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.53 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.