Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) to report sales of $71.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.54 million and the highest is $81.09 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $22.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $293.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.55 million to $338.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $198.84 million to $354.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,883. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

