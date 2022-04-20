Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $17.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several research firms recently commented on RC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ready Capital by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RC stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.14%.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

