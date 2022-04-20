Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.81

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.81 and last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 86624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REAL. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$398.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.16.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

