RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 201,214 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

