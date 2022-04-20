ReddCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21,704.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 39.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $26.90 million and approximately $21,704.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,261.48 or 0.99826022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00259666 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00346767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00148720 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00090046 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001275 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.