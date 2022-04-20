Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will report $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.66. Regional Management reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 132.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Regional Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regional Management by 482.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,398. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $479.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About Regional Management (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.