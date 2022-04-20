renDOGE Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $449,536.02 and $12.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.51 or 0.07467100 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.21 or 1.00202889 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

