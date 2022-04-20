Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income (Get Rating)
