RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 6.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 412,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,746,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLX. Citigroup decreased their target price on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

