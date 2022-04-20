Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $10.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,329. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.85 and its 200-day moving average is $306.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.