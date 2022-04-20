Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 343,083 shares.The stock last traded at $62.06 and had previously closed at $58.48.

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

