Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,106,000 after buying an additional 162,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $169,489,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.94.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush reduced their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

