Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 455 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.08. 30,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

