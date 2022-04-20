Router Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $25.97 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00008889 BTC on popular exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.97 million and $1.92 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.79 or 0.07367433 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00040296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,290.74 or 0.99714124 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,055,270 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

