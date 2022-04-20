Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $621.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROYMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.29) to GBX 540 ($7.03) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.21) to GBX 702 ($9.13) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 11,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

