Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.05 or 0.07432558 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,048.38 or 0.99572322 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

