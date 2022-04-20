Rupiah Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $393,820.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $15.07 million and $393,820.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00034280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00104515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

