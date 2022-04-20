Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

