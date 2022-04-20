Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after acquiring an additional 124,522 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $44.14.

