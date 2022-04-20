Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,631 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 456,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,971,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,808,000. Finally, Tlwm lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

