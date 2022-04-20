Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 362 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $2,312,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Okta by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,789,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $149.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $287.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

