Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $133,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $273.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.67. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.09 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

